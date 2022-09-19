INDIA

Pay more for keeping cows, dogs in Lucknow

NewsWire
0
0

People in Lucknow will have to pay 16 times more for keeping cows as pets, while the licence fee for the dogs has also been doubled.

The Executive Committee (EC) of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has approved proposals to increase the pet licence fees.

As per the officials, owners will have to pay Rs 500 for keeping a cow.

Earlier, the fee was Rs 31 that had not been revised for 34 years.

Last year, the revenue collected from cow owners in the city was Rs 2,571.

Similarly, dog owners will now have to pay Rs 1,000 annually.

20220919-084401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Taking different stands doesn’t help’, SC to Centre on plea seeking...

    RCAP resolution plan submission deadline likely to be extended yet again

    ‘Lalu Bin Chalu Ee Bihar Na Hoyi’: Lalu Yadav’s daughter on...

    Delhi Court refuses interim injunction against Salman Khurshid’s book