The Indian cricket fraternity on Thursday raised in one voice to hail the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) for announcing that women internationals will now get the same match fee as their male counterparts.

As per the announcement, India’s women cricketers to be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts, both female and male cricketers will earn Rs 15 lakh as Test match fee while playing in an ODI and T20I will fetch them match fees of Rs 6 lakh and 3 lakh respectively.

India’s women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur called it a red-letter day for cricket in the country and thanked BCCI and its Secretary Jay Shah for the decision.

Truly a red-letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah,” Harmanpreet said in a tweet soon after BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced over Twitter.

Legendary women cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami too hailed BCCI for this decision.

Mithali called in a historic decision for women’s cricket in India.

“This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today,” Mithali Raj said in her tweet.

Jhulan termed it a great initiative that will motivate young girls to take up cricket.

“Great initiative from @BCCI and @JayShah sir for the upliftment of women’s cricket. This will motivate young girls in taking cricket as a career. It’s also an imp. step in creating gender equality in the society & hopefully, other sports will follow in BCCI’s footsteps. @BCCIWomen,” Jhulan wrote in her tweet.

“What amazing news for Women’s cricket in India,” wrote India opener Smriti Mandhana in her tweet.

Former woman international and commentator Anjum Chopra described it as massive news.

Massive news this! well done @BCCI, @JayShah,” she said.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar led the Indian male cricketers too praised BCCI for its decision to introduce pay parity for men and women internationals.

Said Sachin Tendulkar in his tweet, “Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport. Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward. @JayShah.”

Tendulkar’s former teammate and NCA chief VVS Laxman described it as a “praise-worthy decision”.

“Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah. Pay equity for all contracted Men and Women cricketers is a praiseworthy decision and a significant step forward. I am sure our @BCCIWomen cricketers will be encouraged by this move,” said Laxman in a tweet on Thursday.

World Cup winner and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir called it a move to empower players.

“When you empower players, you bring out the very best in them! Pay equity is a splendid initiative. Kudos @JayShah!! @BCCI,” wrote Gambhir in his tweet.

