BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Pay Rs 1,337 crore fine imposed by Competition Commission, NCLAT tells Google

NewsWire
0
0

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday said that Google will have to pay the fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore, imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

A two-member bench of the NCLAT directed Google to follow the CCI’s order and deposit the amount in 30 days.

The CCI had, on October 30, 2022, imposed a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices.

The competition watchdog had also asked the Internet giant to refrain from indulging in various unfair business practices.

Google had however challenged this ruling before the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.

But the NCLAT rejected Google’s plea on Wednesday and stated that there was no violation of natural justice in the probe conducted by the CCI.

20230329-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No more space for monetary steps, tough task ahead for RBI:...

    Neobanking platform Stashfin raises $270 mn to expand global footprint

    Toyota and Honda announce biggest pay rises in decades

    India extends ban on international commercial flights till Jan 31