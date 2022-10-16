Hours after being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, seeking his attention towards the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

The CBI has summoned Sisodia to join the probe into the excise policy case at its headquarters here on Monday at 11 a.m. The agency had named Sisodia as accused number one in the FIR it filed in connection with the case two months back.

“Delhi seems to have become the crime capital. There is no fear of law and order among criminals. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi. Delhi Police reports directly to you. I request you to give some attention to this also,” Sisodia said in a letter addressed to Saxena.

“I want to draw your attention towards the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. It must have come to your notice that two days back in Baljit Nagar, a youth named Nitish was beaten to death by goons. The goons are still absconding. And the police is only assuring the family of appropriate action. What must be going on with his family at this time? It breaks my heart just thinking about it,” read the letter.

“If you spend even a little time in monitoring the working of Delhi Police and fixing the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, it will benefit the common citizens of Delhi a little bit,” Sisodia said.

20221016-225604