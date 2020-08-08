Payal Dev composes her first monsoon song

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Singer-composer Payal Dev is set to release her first monsoon song.

Titled “Baarish”, the song is “a beautiful journey”, Payal says, adding that she is “super excited about this”.

On how she worked on the song, the “Tum hi aana” composer shared: “I was brainstorming on a new composition, Kunaal Verma had beautifully penned the lyrics for it. Then I made a scratch of this melody with Aditya Dev, who produced it and the label liked it too.”

The video features popular TV couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi.

“I believe they have done more justice to the song. I hope the audience enjoys this song as much as we did while making it,” said Payal.

The song, sung by Payal and Stebin Ben, is slated to release on August 11.

–IANS

nn/vnc