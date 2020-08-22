Canindia News

Payal Dev has a Ganesh Chaturthi special song for fans

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Singer-composer Payal Dev has released Shri Ganesha Mahamantra on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, dedicated to her fans.

Talking about the devotional mantra, Payal said: “Due to the Covid situation in the country, we are missing these festivals. So, I thought of keeping the spirit high by dedicating a festive song to my fans.”

“I personally played this Mahamantra during Ganpati (festival), and thought why not try it in a new style. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the lovely people, and stay safe and healthy,” she added.

The “Tum hi aana” composer recently released her first monsoon song titled “Baarish”. Payal reveals she has been working through lockdown, because she has the requisite facility at home.

“We have a home studio, so my husband (composer Aditya Dev) and I have been working on a lot of new music and trying to put out as much as possible. We have been fortunate and are actually having fun spending time together,” she said.

