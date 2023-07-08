INDIA

Payal Dev set to collaborate with Udit Narayan for new monsoon track ‘Baarishon’

NewsWire
0
0

With the onset of monsoon, playback singer Payal Dev will be collaborating with veteran singer Udit Narayan in her new track ‘Baarishon’.

Talking about working with the legendary singer, Payal expressed her excitement and said, “I’m so excited for ‘Baarishon’, singing with Udit Narayan ji is a dream come true.”

She further mentioned, “We have grown up listening to his voice and even now, I was in awe when he recorded the song. A true gentleman and a very humble musician, that is Udit Narayan for you.”

Produced by Aditya Dev and with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag, the music video for the track features actors Akanksha Puri and Sharad Malhotra.

On working with Akanksha and Sharad, Payal said, “They were amazing to work with. They are very professional and understanding. Since it was already raining, there were many halts in the shoot but they shot for extra hours and made sure the shoot was done as per the director’s discretion. Audience will love their chemistry in the video.”

Music producer Aditya spoke of working with Udit Narayan and said, “It was a great experience because in the 90s, most of the hit songs have been in his voice, and there’s a connection that exists with his voice from childhood. We’ve grown up listening to him, and he gave his voice to this song, which felt very magical. When Payal composed this song, she said that we will have Uditji on board for this, and we imagined him for this song.”

“When he sang it, he added an extra edge to the song, it was fun recording with him as he narrated his stories and experience of his Bollywood journey, and more,” he added.

Made in association with Apni Dhun label, the video will release on July 11, 2023.

anv/aa

2023070836109

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan drops big truth bombs in ‘Shukravaar...

    Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten century leads Sri Lanka to first-ever ODI series...

    BRS leader held for misbehaving with Telangana Women’s University VC

    DMK leader T.R. Baalu lashes out at Governor over origin of...