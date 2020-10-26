Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s party as vice-president of women’s wing

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday.

She, along with some others, joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

I have been appointed as the vice president for women wing of RPI. Thanks @RamdasAthawale sir for believing in me. This is my honor to accept it. It's one step closer to getting justice.



As a woman I am also happy to serve the women community.🙏

Now the ropes will get tighter. pic.twitter.com/lbnAqwBvx9 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 26, 2020

Ms Ghosh was appointed vice-president of the women’s wing of the party.

Mr Athawale said the entry of Ms Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it.

He also claimed Kashyap would be arrested soon. The filmmaker has continuously denied the allegations leveled by Ghosh.

Ghosh said she joined RPI(A) to do something for the country and thanked Athawale for supporting her in her fight against Kashyap.