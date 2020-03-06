Payal Ghosh looks adorable in pink and peach

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh looks absolutely stunning in a pink-and-peach dress that she wore at a recent event.

The “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” star is rocking everywhere she is seen and has been a hit in the fashion circles. Payal is living up to her billing as an emerging style icon.

Meanhwile, Payal revealed to IANS a while back that she is learning Spanish for an upcoming Bollywood role.

“I am learning Spanish and I am totally loving the process. Every emotion and expression is denoted so differently in Spanish, and it is such an open language. It is beautiful, and I hope I get it right,” she said, though she claimed she was not in a position to talk of the film yet.

–IANS

vnc/vnc