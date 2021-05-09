Actress Payal Ghosh, has been working with volunteers to help find beds and other emergency medicine for those who are suffering from Covid-19.

“The situation is dire and I have seen it with my own eyes. I needed to do something about this and hence I spoke to some people that I knew, and slow and steady we started getting people help,” Payal said.

The actress added that she is happy that she can be of help, and hopes people follow protocols.

“There have been cases when we arranged an ICU bed and the patient had passed away by then. It makes me sad, but then I pick myself up and work again. I hope everyone is staying indoors as much as possible. It’s a time to save ourselves and our near ones,” she added.

