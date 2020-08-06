Payal Ghosh says she is working in international film called ‘Justice’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh says she will soon be seen playing a CIA agent in an international project titled Justice.

“The film is titled ‘Justice’ and I will go to the USA very soon to do the rehearsals and shoot. Just waiting for the lockdown to get over,” Payal claimed.

“I would be proudly representing my country there. It’s a different challenge to play a CIA agent and that is something I am up for it. I have heard great things about the director and I am really looking forward to the project. But I will begin preparation over here in Mumbai,” she added.

The film will be directed by Vaji Varan, who is from Sri Lanka.

Payal’s first release was the Telugu film “Prayanam”, 11 years back. The film also stars Manchu Manoj, and is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

She was also seen in the 2017 movie “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi”, which starred Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

