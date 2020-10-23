Payal Ghosh thanks Bollywood producer for standing by her

Actress Payal Ghosh on Thursday shared a note of thanks for Bharat Patel, producer of her 2017 Bollywood release, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.

Earlier, the producer had tweeted how Payal’s father had helped them when the film was struggling for funds.

“Thank you Bharat Ji @BholenathMovie for clarifying this! Love and respect to you!” Payal tweeted from her verified account.

Thank you Bharat Ji @BholenathMovie for clarifying this! Love and respect to you! 🙏 https://t.co/l7n80VoJB2 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 22, 2020

Her tweet came in response to Bharat Patel’s tweet that reads: “@iampayalghosh jab film ko funds ke zarurat the usse ache se aage push karne ke liye, tab apke dad ne isme bhuat badi help ke the! We are greatful of ur father for his help! So Payal aap negativity pe dhyan na do just ignore karo all negativity. (When the film needed funds, then your dad did a great help to push it forward. We are greatful of ur father for his help! So Payal please ignore all the negativity).”

On Wednesday Payal had revealed on Twitter how her father had backed the film which was struggling for funds.

“My dad spent crores to release this film when was running short of money,” she wrote on Wednesday.

“I always wanted to do #soorajbarhatiya types of film, I wanted to make my family happy showing I haven’t shed off clothes to do a film. When PKPS (Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi) got stuck my dad lend the money thinking my daughter is safe.. Today he came to know his daughter was been raped for nothing,” Payal had further written.

Payal has lately been in the news for alleging that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has sexually harassed her in the past.