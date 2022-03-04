ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Payal Rohatgi slams makers of ‘Lock Upp’ in episode

By NewsWire
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s hosted show ‘Lock Upp’ is filled with a lot of dramas and interesting fights. In one such incident, actress Payal Rohatgi slams the makers for locking her in the corridor for three hours.

Payal said: “You cannot lock all the doors in any way. Our responsibility is in your hand”.

To this, stand-up comedian Munawwar Faruqui added: “There is no door here that cannot be broken”.

After this, Payal is seen trying to run away by climbing the watchtower.

Apart from this, the love angle of Shivam Sharma and Ssara Khan is seen inside this lock up. For Sara Khan, Shivam is seen reciting poetry one after the other. While inside the jail, Babita Phogat is teaching wrestling to the participants.

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

