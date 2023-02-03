BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Paytm Founder announces operating profitability, says free cash flow generation is next

NewsWire
0
0

Paytm, leading payments and financial services company, on Friday said it has achieved operating profitability with EBITDA before ESOP cost at Rs 31 crore, much ahead of its September 2023 guidance.

Paytm’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 2,062 crore (no UPI incentive recorded this quarter), a growth of 42 per cent YoY and 8 per cent QoQ.

The growth was driven by increased adoption by consumers and subscription services by merchant partners along with sustained growth seen in loan distribution and commerce business, said the company.

Paytm’s founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote a letter to shareholders announcing the achievement.

“This has been made possible due to the relentlessly focused execution by our team. The team was asked to focus on growth with quality revenues that contribute to the bottom line. We have achieved this milestone without losing sight on growth opportunities and keeping all compliances as well as risk factors under a strict watch,” he said.

Contribution profit was Rs 1,048 crore in the quarter, with margins consistently improving from 31 per cent in December 2021 to 51 per cent in December 2022 on account of improved profitability of payments business and increased mix of high margin businesses such as loan distribution.

Net payment margin grew to Rs 459 crore (up 120 per cent YoY) on back of improved profitability in the payments business.

Paytm’s EBITDA before ESOP margin stood at 2 per cent of revenues as compared to (27 per cent) a year ago, due to sustained improvement in contribution profit and strong operating leverage.

The company said it continued to witness strong revenue momentum across its businesses.

20230203-223005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US adds Alibaba, Tencent to list of businesses that trade counterfeit...

    Concerns grow that India being used as potential ‘back door’ into...

    Profit booking subdues equities, banking stocks drag (Roundup)

    Indian operations to play key role in Skoda Auto’s entry into...