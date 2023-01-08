Homegrown Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Sunday appointed veteran banker Surinder Chawla as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years, the company said in a statement.

“His rich experience in banking and deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape will bring the necessary expertise to further empower Paytm Payments Bank’s mission,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Board.

Chawla has worked across marquee institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

He joins PPBL from RBL Bank, where he served as Head – Branch Banking and focused on expanding the CASA base, fee revenue, and cross-selling across channels.

“As we continue on our journey to provide accessible, convenient banking options to all of our customers with the highest standards of compliance and operational excellence, I am excited to contribute to our shared mission of driving large-scale financial inclusion,” said Chawla, MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank.

Prior to joining RBL Bank in 2013, Chawla spent about 12 years in key senior management positions at HDFC Bank, culminating in his role as Head of the Retail Liabilities Product Group.

The latest appointment comes as part of PPBL’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its technology capabilities and drive financial inclusion in the country.

Chawla’s expertise will be a great addition to PPBL as it continues to serve customers with its innovative products and services.

The appointment will become effective upon the completion of the requisite regulatory formalities, said the company.

