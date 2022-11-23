BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Paytm Payments Bank supports UPI market cap, maintains leadership as PSP & Issuer Bank

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) on Wednesday said it supports and welcomes the proposed implementation of National Payments Council of India’s (NPCI) UPI market cap.

With this, the UPI ecosystem in India will see further growth in a democratised manner, encouraging wider participation and ending the market concentration risk, the company said in a statement.

PPBL, which owns Paytm UPI, is NPCI-certified PSP (Payment Service Provider) and Issuer Bank for UPI transactions, and not a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) and won’t come under the purview of NPCI’s market cap.

The Bank is an Issuer and PSP Bank in itself along with being an acquirer of UPI transactions on its own platform, and serves the customer end-to-end in a transaction.

The Bank continues to lead UPI payments as the largest beneficiary bank and a leading remitter bank. According to the latest report by NPCI, as a beneficiary bank PPBL has registered over 1,614 million transactions and as a remitter bank, it has registered more than 362 million transactions in October 2022.

“We believe the proposed implementation of UPI market capping will be hugely beneficial for the UPI ecosystem. This move by the NPCI will bolster the growth of digital payments and democratize it for the citizens, ending market concentration risk. With this, UPI will become even more accessible and enable further digital adoption,” a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson told IANS.

The bank is now enabling users to make transactions across all UPI payment apps with just the mobile number, and even if it is not registered with Paytm.

With this, users can receive and send money instantly to any mobile number with a registered UPI ID across platforms using the Paytm app.

This further deepens Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability and roots for the adoption of mobile payments.

20221123-161203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Visa launches India’s 1st card ‘token’ service for online platforms

    Danish central bank expects economy to grow by 3.3%

    Safe Bet: Brokerages recommend banking, auto, infra stocks to beat volatility...

    Kirloskar Ferrous to merge Indian Seamless Metal with itself