BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Paytm Payments Services Ltd to resubmit application for authorisation to provide payment aggregator service

NewsWire
0
0

India’s leading digital payments and financial services company Paytm on Saturday shared an update with the exchanges about its 100 per cent subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL).

The company said that it has received a letter from the RBI in response to an application from PPSL for the authorisation to provide payment aggregator services (“PA application”) for online merchants.

The company can now resubmit the application within 120 calendar days for the payment aggregator services.

Ahead of that, the company will seek necessary approval for past downward investment from One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) into PPSL, to comply with FDI guidelines.

During this process, the company will not onboard new online merchants.

“We can continue to onboard new offline merchants and offer them payment services, including All-in-One QR, Soundbox, Card Machines, etc. Similarly, PPSL can continue to do business with existing online merchants for whom the services will remain unaffected,” said the company in its exchange filing.

This means that Paytm’s strong business momentum will continue, with no impact on its profitability target as the company can continue to work with its existing online merchants.

Additionally, Paytm’s growing device deployments base and increasing offline payments base will also not be impacted with this development where it can continue to onboard new merchants.

The company specifically outlined that this has no material impact on its business and revenues since the communication from RBI is applicable only to onboarding of new online merchants.

“We are hopeful of receiving the necessary approvals in a timely manner and resubmitting the application,” said the company.

20221126-024402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telecom industry cautions against rumours of 5G causing Covid

    Rescue Ops: SpiceJet to operate special flight to Budapest

    SC moved against LIC IPO, seeks scrapping of process

    ‘Centre’s fertiliser subsidy bill expected to rise 62% in FY22’