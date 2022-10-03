BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

PayU calls off $4.7 bn acquisition of Indian fintech major BillDesk

NewsWire
0
0

In a significant move, PayU (owned by Prosus) on Monday called off the $4.7 billion acquisition of Indian digital payments provider BillDesk, saying that “certain conditions precedent were not fulfilled” by the deadline.

On August 31, global consumer Internet group Prosus announced that an agreement has been reached between PayU and the shareholders of BillDesk to acquire the fintech platform for $4.7 billion.

The closing of the transaction was subject to the fulfilment of various conditions precedent, including approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

“PayU secured CCI approval on 5 September 2022. However, certain conditions precedent were not fulfilled by the 30 September 2022 long stop date, and the agreement has terminated automatically in accordance with its terms and, accordingly, the proposed transaction will not be implemented,” the company said in a statement.

Prosus has been a long-term investor and operator in India, investing close to $6 billion in technology companies in the country since 2005.

Prosus said it “remains committed to the Indian market and growing its existing businesses within the region”.

The proposed acquisition was to see PayU, the payments and fintech business of Prosus that operates in more than 20 high-growth markets, become one of the leading online payment providers globally by total payment volume (TPV).

“We have a long and deep relationship with India, having supported and partnered with some of its most dynamic entrepreneurs and new tech businesses since 2005. We have invested close to $6 billion in Indian tech to date, and this deal will see that increase to more than $10 billion,” Bob van Dijk, Group CEO of Prosus, had said in a statement.

BillDesk, founded in 2000, is an Indian success story and one of the leading payment businesses in the country.

20221003-160404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre looks at letting power plants to use 10% imported coal...

    Delhi Airport sees growth in passenger traffic numbers

    Rising nickel prices put a spanner in Musk’s dream of affordable...

    Bombay Shaving Company CEO slammed for advising freshers to work 18...