A day after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apologised for shortage of space for some overseas citizens that saw that kept out of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas inaugural ceremony in Indore, the opposition Congress on Tuesday attacked the ruling BJP, alleging that a tussle between administration and the BJP led to an “embarrassing” moment for Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress also took a dig at the BJP, claiming that the political tussle between Chief Minister Chouhan and State Home Minister Narottam Mishra came to the once again.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leaders Govind Singh and Sajjan Singh Verma during the press conference on Tuesday claimed minister in-charge for Indore district Mishra wasn’t taken on confidence regarding preparations for the Pravaasi Bharatiya Diwas.

“Political tussle within the BJP has intensified in way that even state’s prestige wasn’t kept in mind and minister in-charge Narottam Mishra wasn’t involved in preparation for such large international event. On the direction of the CM, a bunch of officials did not take minister-in-charge of Indore in confidence. Several NRIs were denied entry into hall for inaugural session, it is a matter of concern and should be be investigated,” former minister Verma said.

