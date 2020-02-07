PBL: North East Warriors storm into maiden final

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) North Eastern Warriors demolished Chennai Superstarz to reach their first final of the Premier Badminton League at the GMC Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Lee Cheuk Yiu and the mixed doubles pair of Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na scripted victories to put the Guwahati-based franchise ahead in their first ever semifinal appearance before Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga beat Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila to fashion Warriors’ win.

Warriors had the momentum coming into this match having beaten the Chennai franchise, winners of Season 2, in their last league encounter.

Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong rushed to an 11-7 lead against Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia. The veteran Indonesian levelled the game at 11-11, but only to see Lee upping the ante to pocket the opener at 15-12.

In the second game, Lee once again had the edge but a couple of mishits let Sugiarto claw his way back into the game at 12-12. But it wasn’t enough to stall Lee’s momentum as he completed the 15-12, 15-12 win in 27 minutes.

Bodin Isara and Krishna Prasad Garaga then beat Sumeeth Reddy and Dhruv Kapila 15-13, 14-15, 15-10 to Warriors into the final for the first time.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Reddy and Jessica Pugh put in a great effort in mixed doubles, but only to taste defeat against the formidable combine of Lee Yong Dae and Kim Ha Na who won 15-12, 9-15, 15-14.

