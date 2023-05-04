ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is receiving good response to her recently released streaming spy series, ‘Citadel’, has revealed that she went through a rough patch during the initial phase of her Bollywood journey and the reason behind the same was a botched up nose job.

The actress, who has been making startling revelations of late, recently appeared on the ‘Howard Stern Show’ on Sirius XM and shared how she fell into depression and lost three films after the nose surgery went wrong.

She said, “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.”

As per her claims, the surgeon accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose which led to its collapse. This resulted in her losing three movies. The actress further mentioned that during that period it was difficult for her to leave her home. Her late father, however, encouraged her to go under the knife again for corrective surgery.

She said her father held “my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Anil Sharma, the Bollywood director, who has helmed ‘Gadar 2’, was also lauded by Priyanka for giving her an acting role after she lost three different movie projects as a result of surgery.

