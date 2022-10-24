ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

PC ushers in Diwali applauding NYC move to declare it a public holiday from 2023

Priyanka Chopra welcomed Diwali with a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American woman to be elected Member of the New York State Assembly, who lobbied to get Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023.

Rajkumar, whose 2020 Assembly race was endorsed by California Congressman Ro Khanna, represents certain neighbourhoods in the Queens and also chairs the sub-committee on diversity in law. New York City, incidentally, is home to more than 2,00,000 people of Indian origin.

Chopra, who’s best-known in the U.S. for her performance in the FBI drama series ‘Quantico’, reposted a video to her Instagram Story where Rajkumar announced the news. Along with the video, Chopra wrote: “After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. #representationmatters.”

Last Diwali, Chopra, who’ll be seen soon with Richard Madden in the sci-fi television series ‘The Citadel’, had posted pictures of the celebrations at her home, with her husband, Nick Jonas, attired in Indian clothes.

