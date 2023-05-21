SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

PCB adds Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur among three new members in men’s selection committee

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed head coach Grant Bradburn and team director Mickey Arthur among three new members in the national men’s selection committee, which will select senior, Shaheens and U19 sides.

In the Haroon Rashid-led selection committee, Bradburn and Arthur will be joined by Hassan Cheema, the selection committee secretary and manager analytics and team strategy for national men’s side.

PCB said in its statement that the presence of Cheema, who has worked as strategy manager and data analyst in franchise cricket around the world, Arthur and Bradburn will aid in strategising for the approaching and upcoming series, enhance the bench strength and provide a proper pathway to performing players in Shaheens and U19 sides to graduate to the national side.

Rashid was named as the chair of the men’s selection committee in January this year, having last served in the same role in 2015-16. It was followed by appointments of Arthur and Bradburn in their respective roles later on by the Najam Sethi-led PCB Management Committee. Cheema had been the strategy manager for two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) winning side Islamabad United since 2015.

PCB added the first task of the selection committee is to name the players for the fast and spin bowling camps next month in Lahore, which will be announced in due course.

As far as the Babar Azam-led side is concerned, their next international assignments will be playing two Tests in Sri Lanka in July and three ODIs against Afghanistan in August. September will see them play in the 50-over Asia Cup, followed by the ODI World Cup in India in October-November.

December 2023 and January 2024 will see Pakistan tour Australia for three Tests, before playing hosts to the West Indies for two Tests and three T20Is in February and March.

In May 2024, Pakistan will be playing against Netherlands (three T20Is), Ireland (three T20Is) and England (five T20Is) before going to the West Indies and USA for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

20230521-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Azeem Rafiq visits Headingley for first time after explosive allegations of...

    Sanjay Manjrekar points reason behind Kohli’s struggle outside off-stump

    Women’s World Cup: Been a pleasure whenever wearing India jersey, says...

    The Ashes: England keen to ruin Australia’s perfect pink-ball record