Ramiz Raja, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Cricket Australia (CA) for the successful completion of the multi-format series against Pakistan.

The multi-format series began in March with Australia winning three-match Test series 1-0, which was followed by Pakistan taking the ODI series 2-1 and ended with Australia emerging victorious in the one-off T20I on Tuesday.

“After witnessing and experiencing firsthand what this great country has to offer, I am confident the Australia players and officials will take home fond memories and become bigger advocates and goodwill ambassadors for Pakistan than before. I would like to place on record my heartfelt thanks to Cricket Australia who made this series possible by sending their best available players, as well as the PCB staff who delivered an outstanding and flawless series at the backend of HBL PSL 7,” said Raja in a PCB statement.

Australia touring Pakistan was the first time they came into the country after a gap of 24 years. Raja appreciated the demeanour and cricket displayed in the multi-format series. “The three-Test series was combative and engrossing going into the last hour of the 15th day to find a winner, while white-ball cricket confirmed the high billing and calibre of both the sides,” Raja said.

“The camaraderie and respect demonstrated by the two sides during high-pressure cricket was exemplary and a massive advertisement for our sport. Players from either side, through their on and off the field behaviour, significantly enhanced the values and spirit of cricket, which is exactly what this great sport is all about,” he said.

Raja felt that after the series against Australia, Pakistan will massively benefit in future. “World cricket is proud and thankful to both sides for the way they played this series and won the hearts and minds of the cricket fans within and outside Pakistan. There is no doubt Pakistan and world cricket is now better placed than it was before this historic series.”

Raja signed off by thanking the fans who thronged stadiums in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore as well as various stakeholders in security, government, commercial aspect and broadcasting. “I am also grateful to our enthusiastic and energetic Pakistan cricket fans who made this series a big success by thronging the three venues to appreciate and support both the sides.”

“They got behind the players and teams whole-heartedly and appreciated strong performances, images of which continue to dominate the new and traditional media. I would also like to thank all the security agencies, local and federal governments, our valued commercial partners and the broadcasters, who ensured things worked smoothly and excellent pictures went out for the global viewers and fans,” he said.

