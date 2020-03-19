PCB charges Umar Akmal with Anti-Corruption Code breaches

Lahore, March 20 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

According to www.cricketpakistan.com.pk report, Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads : “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

On Tuesday, Umar was issued the Notice of Charge and now he has 14 days (March 31, 2020) to respond in writing to the charge, the report said.

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.

Umar was provisionally suspended on February 20, 2020.

The PCB will not make any further comment pending the outcome in this case, the report said.

