Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has extended his support towards newly appointed national team’s interim chief selector Shahid Afridi and said that the former skipper can take “bold decisions”.

Afridi was appointed as the selection committee’s interim chair after Mohammad Wasim was sacked by the new PCB management after Pakistan suffered a humiliating first-ever 0-3 home series whitewash at the hands of England last month.

“He’s very popular, he’s the sort of person we want in the selection committee who can take bold decisions,” Sethi told Arab News.

“(Someone) to experiment with new talent, to realise where old is still gold and I think that was missing in this team which is why we had four defeats in a row in Test matches.

“Afridi was on board, he wanted to make some changes and he wanted the team to play bold and exciting cricket. We are not going to play to win or to lose, but we are now going to play the game in the true spirit,” he added.

On Sunday, Afridi-led selection committee held a meeting with captain Babar Azam and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq to finalise the Pakistan ODI squad against New Zealand.

“Aggressive cricket, good pitches, and positive strategy were discussed. Together we will work for the improvement of Pakistan cricket. Good pitches are essential to make Pakistan a top team,” Afridi said in a video shared by the PCB.

“We want to remove fear from the hearts of players. In order to play good cricket in other countries, we have to prepare here,” he added.

Pakistan will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The first ODI is scheduled to take place on January 9 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

