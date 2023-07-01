INDIA

PCB to send security delegation to India to review World Cup venues

Sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that it is likely to send to a team to India to review the security parameters in place at the venues where the country’s cricket team is scheduled to play in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, before taking a final call on Pakistan’s participation in the mega event.

A special team has been constituted under the aegis of PCB, Interior Ministry, and Foreign Ministry to travel to India and inspect the venues for Pakistan’s scheduled matches in the World Cup. The team is expected to visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

An official in the Sports Ministry said that reviewing the security situation in a foreign country is part of a standard practice for any cricket playing country.

“Before any tour to a foreign country, in this case India, it is a standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government, which normally sends a delegation to the host country. The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament,” the official said.

“The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns,” sources said.

The PCB has maintained that its decision on the ICC World Cup will need clearance from the government, especially the tour to India.

“We are liaising with the government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the ICC. This position is consistent with what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when it shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback,” said a spokesperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It remains unclear if the Pakistan government will give a go ahead to the Pakistan cricket team to travel to India for the ICC World Cup.

However, with the current tense relations, recent reports of cross-border firing and casualties along the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan’s aggressive response to the India-US joint statement against Pakistan on terror, there are apprehensions whether the government will give a go ahead for the cricket team to play in the World Cup in India.

