PCB yet to zero in on major sponsorship deal for cricket team

Lahore, July 12 (IANS) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has weakened their financial position, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may not get any good sponsorship deal for the senior national team.

The PCB has been reportedly struggling to find a sponsor for the side after their last sponsorship contract with a beverage company expired recently.

According to a report in The Dawn, the board might be forced to sign even a one-year deal instead of the customary three-year deals in the past because of the situation arising from the health crisis.

Last week, a report in Cricket Pakistan said that only one company had shown interest during the recent bidding process put forward by the PCB for the sponsorship. It added that the company has valued the deal at only 30 per cent as compared to the previous contract.

The Pakistan team, which is currently in England to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September, will meanwhile be having the logo of Shahid Afridi Foundation on their playing kits.

“We’re delighted that the Shahid Afridi Foundation logo will be featured on the Pakistan playing kits, since we are charity partners to Pakistan Cricket Board. Thanking Wasim Khan & the PCB for their continued support & wishing our boys all the very best with the tour #HopeNotOut,” former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said in a tweet.

The opening Test between England and Pakistan is scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford, Manchester, from August 5-9, which will be followed by back to back Tests at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from August 13-17 and August 21-25.

The action will then return to Manchester as Old Trafford will be the venue for three T20Is, which will be played on August 28, 30 and September 1.

–IANS

dm/aak/bbh/