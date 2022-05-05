INDIA

PDP hits out at Centre over J&K Delimitation Commission report

NewsWire
0
26

Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday hit out at the Central government over the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission report.

“The PDP, from day one, has looked at the delimitation exercise as an extension of the process started on August 5, 2019 to disempower people from a particular community and a region. The final draft has proved our fears right again,” it said in a statement.

The PDP alleged that the Centre has used or misused independent institutions to turn the electoral majority into a minority by using geography, and access as a ruse.

“It will be for the first time in the electoral history of the country that elections are being rigged long even before the first vote is cast. It’s another sad chapter of history written by the rulers sitting in New Delhi,” it said in the statement.

20220505-205206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Girl accuses father, SP, BSP leaders of sexual assault

    New show to exhibit ‘rivalry’ among 16th-century English royalty

    Assam FM presents deficit Budget, proposes green tax for old vehicles

    Satellite phone calls tracked again, high alert in Karnataka