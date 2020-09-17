PDP raises Mehbooba Mufti’s detention issue in RS

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Peoples Democratic Party MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha raised the issue of the continued detention of Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other political leaders.

Fayaz said, “The former Chief Minister ran a coalition government with the ruling party at the Centre, and now she is branded as an anti-national.”

She has been an MP, MLA and the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state. Her father was the Home Minister of the country, said Fayaz.

The PDP MP demanded that she and other political leaders should be released immediately. He said, “There is a fear in the state. If you speak, you will be put in jail.”

The Jammu and Kashmir government extended the detention of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for another three months on July 31

‘Fairview’, which was Mehbooba Mufti’s official residence as the Chief Minister, has been declared as a subsidiary jail, and she is lodged there.

Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was detained after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Two other Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were also detained last year, but were freed a few months back.

