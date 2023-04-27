INDIA

Peace agreement with a section of ULFA to be signed in May: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed confidence that a peace agreement with a faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) that is already having talks with the Centre will be signed by the end of May.

Speaking to the mediapersons in the national capital, Sarma said: “We have sent a draft agreement to the faction of ULFA that is already in talks with the government. I hope an agreement can be signed next month.

“However, if the ULFA faction disagrees with the draft agreement, it may be delayed,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the talks with a section of ULFA led by Paresh Baruah had not progressed.

Meanwhile, Anup Chetia, the ULFA leader supporting the peace talks, said they had received the draft agreement from the government.

“We welcome the move by the government. But we earlier gave our representation regarding the peace agreement. Now, we shall discuss the draft in our body meeting and then a decision could be made about signing the peace agreement,” he said.

Chetia said that they had already left the demand for sovereignty and stressed the political safeguard of the Assamese people within the scope of the Constitution.

