Within 24 hours of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation which showcased symbolic value of a Pakistani Foreign Minister to step foot in India after 11 years; Islamabad is hosting a crucial trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of two major countries, China and Afghanistan.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is on his inaugural visit to Pakistan while Afghanistan Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Islamabad to take part in the fifth round of trilateral dialogue between the three countries.

As per details, the Foreign Ministers of both China and Afghanistan are also scheduled to have bilateral discussions with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Muttaqi, was granted a travel ban exemption by the United Nations Security Council last month, allowing him to travel to Pakistan.

“The government of Afghanistan wants to hold comprehensive talks on bilateral political-commercial relations, regional stability and transit between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” said Ziad Ahmed Takkal, Deputy Spokesperson of the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

Kickstarting the trilateral meeting in Islamabad, Bilawal held bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Islamabad, stressing the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the region’s socio-economic development, vowing to work together with its important stakeholder China to achieve it.

“We will continue to work together with all stakeholders for peaceful, stable, prosperous and united Afghanistan,” said Pakistan Foreign Minister during a joint press stakeout with the Chinese Foreign Minister in Islamabad.

“In our dialogue today, we also noted the peace and stability in Afghanistan remains vital for socio-economic development, connectivity and prosperity in the region,” Bilawal added.

Pakistan also reiterated its extended support, reliance and commitment towards its historical relations with China.

Chinese Foreign Minister expressed hope that political forces can resolve their differences and focus towards economic development on the domestic, regional and global level.

“Sincerely hope political forces can get together and overcome issues of political stability so that they can grow on the domestic and economic front together with us,” said Gang in his joint press stakeout with the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

Making use of the opportunity, Bilawal also highlighted and appreciated China’s support to Pakistan’s position on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir dispute with India.

“We deeply appreciate China’s firm support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and national development as well as China’s principled and just stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” the Pakistan Foreign Minister said.

The trilateral meet-up holds critical importance as important regional stakeholders in Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, look towards creating a consensus over matters of bilateral and trilateral concern, including terrorism, trade, development, border security and human rights.

20230506-144402