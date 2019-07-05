Peace march in Hauz Qazi eases tension

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) More than a week after the Hauz Qazi area witnessed a communal flare up, the two communities on Tuesday came together for a peace procession organised to restore the sanctity of the religious place that was vandalised by miscreants.

With chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoing in the background, Muslims musicians played shehnai along with Hindu musicians on ‘dhol’.

According to the members of the peace committee, the musicians from both the communities depicted the unity among the communities living in the Lal Kuan area of Central Delhi.

The initiative came after a minor scuffle between two individuals over parking took a communal turn on June 30.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari along with the party’s northwest Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans also performed prayers at the religious place that was vandalised on June 30, where new idols were placed on Tuesday.

Heavy security was deployed in the area with Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel patrolling the locality.

According to a senior police officer, security men were deployed on the rooftops, drone surveillance was carried out, CCTV cameras were installed in the area and anti-riot teams were also present.

“The procession started at 11 a.m. in which people from both the communities took part. There were Muslims from the area who offered support by serving food in the feast which was for the public,” said Tara Chand Saxena (53), the secretary of the Durga Mandir Street.

Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Hauz Qazi, said the people in the area believed in unity. “We are all brothers and sisters and respect each other. The area is very peaceful,” said Hussain.

Another resident, Vikram Mehta, said that Hindus and Muslims of the area got together and offered full support. “The idols in the temple were placed in a very peaceful manner,” he said.

