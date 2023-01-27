INDIA

Peaceful screening of BBC documentary at Jadavpur University

A controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was screened peacefully within the premises of the prestigious Jadavpur University (JU) in Kolkata without any resistance either from the state administration or from any group opposing the content of the film.

The screening of “India: The Modi Question” on Thursday evening was organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the CPI(M).

Over 200 students of the university were in attendance, according to Suvankar Majumdar, a member of the JU’s zonal committee of SFI.

“The screening was conducted peacefully without any resistance or disturbance,” he added.

On Friday, the SFI will screening the documentary within the campus of the Presidency University (PU).

The screening will take place at the badminton court within the PU campus at 4 p.m., SFI’s Kolkata district president Debanjan Dey told IANS.

“A formal email informing the PU authorities of the roposed event has already been sent,” he added.

On Tuesday night, high drama prevailed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in New Delhi, with student members alleging that they were attacked with stones while watching the controversial documentary.

There was similar tension over the two separate initiatives by Congress and CPI(M)’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) for screening the documentary in Thiruvananthapuram.

There were reports of clashes there as well.

The Central government had earlier termed the BBC documentary as propaganda against the Prime Minister and the country.

20230127-110202

