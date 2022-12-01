ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pearl V Puri releases trailer of his upcoming song ‘Hora Nu’

Actor and singer Pearl V Puri, who is known for his roles in ‘Naagin 3’, ‘Bepanah Pyaar’, ‘Brahmarakshas’ and many more, has released the trailer of his upcoming song ‘Hora Nu’, sung by him and Sara Gurpal.

Sharing it on his social media handle, Pearl requested his fans and music lovers to appreciate it.

He posted it on his Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Main keha Ishq Hai “aap sab de naal” wo bhi bahut saara… today this trailer is yours, and on 02.12.2022 the full song will be yours. I need your love, support and blessings.”

Pearl added: “‘Hora Nu’ is a very unique song, the story and the plot in it are very interesting, and what makes it more special is this second song I have sung which has turned out so beautiful. From its lyrics to the hard work which was put into the final making. I am so excited for the audience to watch it and I hope they will love it”.

Pearl has recently announced his Bollywood debut with ‘Yaariyan 2’.

The song features Pearl V Puri and Sara Gurpal, lyrics are penned by Asli Gold, and the music is by Muzik Amy.

‘Hora Nu’ releases on December 2 on Platinum’s YouTube channel.

