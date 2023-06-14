INDIA

Pedestrian dies after being hit by cluster bus in Delhi

A pedestrian, who is yet to be identified, was killed after an orange cluster bus hit him near the Nawada metro station in Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said that they have arrested the accused driver, identified as Amit (29).

According to police, on Tuesday around 10:37 p.m. an information was received at the Bindapur police station regarding the fatal accident near the metro station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, it was revealed that an orange cluster bus had fatally hit a pedestrian. After the accident, the bus driver stopped the bus and passersby gathered at the spot and damaged the window pane of the bus,” said a senior police official.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the accused driver was arrested,” said the official.

However, another case was also registered after the PCR staff who responded to the call was also obstructed in discharge of their official duty and rear window pane of the police van was also damaged.

“Efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Further investigation is being carried out. Strict action will be taken against those found damaging the public property in this incident,” the official added.

