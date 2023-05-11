INDIA

Pedestrian killed, auto-rickshaw driver hurt after bus loses control in Delhi

A 36-year-old pedestrian was killed while an auto-rickshaw driver was injured after a private bus lost control under the Sarai Kale Khan flyover in Delhi on Thursday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ramakant, a resident of Sonu Vihar near Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

A PCR call was received at the Sunlight Colony police station informing about the accident following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“The accident involved a bus, an auto-rickshaw and a pedestrian who was sitting on the footpath at the time of the incident,” said a police officer.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the bus, which was travelling from Ghaziabad towards Sarai Kale Khan, collided with a pillar before hitting the auto-rickshaw and subsequently running over the pedestrian.

Ramakant was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“The driver of the bus fled from the scene after the accident. The auto-rickshaw driver – Laddan Yadav, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan – also sustained injuries in the collision,” said the officer.

“Both the bus and the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident have been seized for further examination,” he added.

