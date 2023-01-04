With a view to provide connectivity between the Terminal 1 – IGI Domestic Airport Metro Station of Magenta Line and the Arrival Terminal of the Domestic Airport Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a subway was opened for the passengers by the DMRC on Wednesday.

According to Delhi Metro, the 130-meter long underground pedestrian subway was opened to the public in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A senior DMRC official said that each entry and exit of the subway has two escalators and two lifts each along with a staircase.

The lifts, which have been installed in the subway for passenger movement, are more spacious than the general lifts installed in the Metro system and have a capacity of carrying about 26 people.

The subway has also been decorated with attractive artwork in line with DMRC’s efforts to depict the rich heritage of the region, added the official.

