Pedro Pascal dozed off during eye-gouging scene in ‘Game Of Thrones’

Actor Pedro Pascal dozed off through his gory eye-gouging scene in ‘Game of Thrones’.

‘The Mandalorian’ actor starred as Dornish prince Oberyn Martell in the hit fantasy series and the character met a brutal end in a fight with Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane who used his thumbs to obliterate his eyes and crush his skull – but Pedro now admits he snoozed his way through the sequence because he was so relaxed, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It (the eye-gouging scene) was the best part of the day. I was dead asleep because it was so hot and [the fake blood] was so cooling to the touch and you had to be really, really still,” he told host Sean Evans during an appearance on YouTube show ‘Hot Ones’.

“That was the most relaxing and knowing also that we had gotten to the end of this sort of four day fight that we were shooting out there. It was a very cathartic and I went into the deepest sleep I’ve ever been in.”

After his exit from ‘Game of Thrones’, Pedro shot to a new level of fame with roles in ‘Star Wars’ spin-off ‘The Mandalorian’ and post-apocalyptic drama series ‘The Last of Us’ – and he now admits he finds the attention quite difficult to deal with.

Speaking to New Idea magazine, he explained: “It can get overwhelming, when I really think about it, but I love the fans. I love the connection I have with them through these shows and the passion and enthusiasm they have for the material. I’m very grateful to have played a part in such huge worlds.”

When asked to give a glimpse of what’s to come in the new season of ‘The Mandalorian’, he coyly replied: “All I can say is that it’s going to be truly amazing. Everyone is going to love it. I’m excited!”

