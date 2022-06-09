Members of Peel Regional Council unanimously passed a two-year pilot program moved by Regional Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, which would see the Region set aside $800,000 annually that will allow eligible residential to receive financial compensation for their high water bills due to leak, theft, or faulty meter readings.

Residents who have filed a complaint with the Region between January 2019 and May 2022 may apply.

Previously, there was no such program in place for residents in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon who in many cases had to pay thousands of dollars for their water bill, and were only offered payment plans to pay the full amount owed.

Eligibility for the Water Bill Adjustment Program include the following:

Water bill complaint must have been made between January 2019 and May 2022

Adjustments must be for a water leak on the customer side of the meter

Residents must submit proof of repair of the leak or evidence of theft

Incorrect water bill due to water leak must be at least 2.5 times the average consumption

During the two-year pilot program period, staff will also be undertaking a feasibility study on implementing leak insurance as well as metering technologies to reduce the number of complaints received.

Councillor Dhillon noted that this program is much welcomed, and comes after hearing the concerns from many Brampton residents who were unfairly charged for water leaks, water theft, or incorrect meter readings.

“Many of my constituents were unfairly billed hundreds, and in many cases thousands of dollars, and faced serious financial challenges,” said Councillor Dhillon. “This new program will provide much needed relief to them.”

Application information will be made available on the Region of Peel website shortly.