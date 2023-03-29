The Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) is celebrating Sikh Heritage Month in April with community art exhibitions, special guest meet and greets as well as a host of other activities including an outdoor concert.

General admission is free, courtesy of the Sikh Heritage Month Foundation.

Sikh Heritage Month events and activities are as follows:

Sikh Heritage Month – Community Art Exhibition Launch – Saturday, April 1, 1 – 4 p.m.

An exhibition of art by local artists Kulwant Singh, Jaswant Singh (Art of Jaswant), Harjinder Singh (Spicy Creatives), and Harman Singh.

Connecting with Waheguru’s Jot – Saturday, April 15, 2 – 4 p.m.

This session is an interactive workshop for kids for ages 5-16 about connecting to the Jot (light) inside. Exploring how Waheguru (the most common term to refer to God in modern Sikhism) resides in us all and how we are to connect back.

Broken Table Talks Presents Healing Through Art – Paint Night & Mental Health Discussion – Sunday, April 16, 2 – 4 p.m.

In this workshop, participants will have an opportunity to experience “healing through art”. The topic of mental health will be explored through an artistic and creative lens. All supplies will be provided. Broken Table Talks is a platform for raw stories and unfiltered conversations. Space is limited and registration is required.

Inkquisitive – Art Exhibition and Meet & Greet – Thursday, April 20, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Meet world renowned artist Inkquisitive (Amandeep Singh) and be part of the unveiling of his new work!

Panjabi Garden – Meet & Greet with Keerat Kaur – Friday, April 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Panjabi Garden, the latest book by Keerat Kaur as well as a sneak peek into her new collection, along with a Q&A with Keerat herself!

Sikh Heritage Month Outdoor Concert at PAMA – Saturday, April 22, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

A one-of-a-kind event which will include an outdoor concert (weather permitting), vendor marketplace, food, art exhibition and workshops! This event is supported by the City of Brampton’s Marquee Festival and Event Fund

Space is limited for all Sikh Heritage Month events and available on a first come first serve basis on the date of each event.

Visit sikheritagemonth.ca for even more special events and activities happening in Peel this April.

Additional PAMA April Activities:

Celebrate Spring Activity – Monday, April 10, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Drop into this instructor-led art activity on holiday Monday and design unique animal art using inspiration from Archival images. Recommended for children ages 4 – 12, guardians must accompany children.

Music Night Featuring the Brampton Folk Club – Thursday, April 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy the musical talents of local artists and explore our historic spaces with an intimate concert experience featuring the Brampton Folk Club. The night’s theme: “Strong Women”.

Sunday Funday Activity – Sunday, April 30, 1 – 4 p.m.

In celebration of the last weekend of the We Are Hockey exhibit, drop into this instructor-led art activity and create something special!