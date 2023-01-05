COMMUNITY

Peel asks for community feedback on its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs

date 2023-01-05
The Peel Region is asking for the community’s input to help draw up its five-year Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategy.

The region says community feedback will help identify gaps and barriers in the delivery of programs and services in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

“We all have a role to play in improving the culture of the Region of Peel. Change will not be easy, and it may make us uncomfortable. The insights from the Peel community will help us improve diversity, equity, and inclusion, and will make a significant impact on how we move forward,” Chief Administrative Officer Janice Baker said in a statement.

This 5-year DEI Strategy will reflect the needs of Peel Region’s diverse communities and employees.

Input and insights can be shared in 3 ways:

  1. Complete a brief online survey before January 31
  2. Visit the booth at the Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives (PAMA) on January 19
  3. Register for an upcoming focus group – focus groups are 60 minutes, virtual sessions being held throughout January

Peel says feedback will help inform how it develops and delivers programs and services, contributing to a healthy, safe, and connected community and a more inclusive workplace.

