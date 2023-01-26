Peel District School Board (PDSB) adopted an anti-Islamophobia Strategy titled titled ‘Affirming Muslim Identities and Dismantling Islamophobia’ on January 25. It is reportedly the first school board in Canada to do so.

In a joint statement, the Council of Agencies Serving South Asians (CASSA) and the Urban Alliance on Race Relations (UARR), congratulated and thanked (PDSB) staff, educators, and trustees for the development and adoption of their anti-Islamophobia strategy,

The undertaking of this strategy stemmed from the advocacy work of CASSA, UARR, and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), which resulted in a historic motion by former PDSB Trustee Nokha Dakroub in September 2021, the statement noted.

“Our education system significantly impacts the development of perspectives and beliefs in young people. This strategy encompasses curriculum reflection, training for staff, and mental health support for students; all of which are critical to supporting Muslim identifying students at the PDSB. We know this is a historic step for educators and education in Canada. We are working with other school boards in the GTA and hoping they will follow PDSB’s leadership”, said CASSA Executive Director Samya Hasan.

The statement said Islamophobia and hate towards Muslim communities are prevalent and rising in Canadian society. There have been stories of youth who have had food thrown at them in school while they were fasting in Ramadan and hijabs being pulled from young girls’ heads as well as still more stories of Muslim students not seeing themselves nor their histories being reflected in their education.

“Islamophobia is real and it impacts our education system at all levels, from classrooms to boardrooms and this milestone is a great first step in meaningfully addressing it. We hope that PDSB will allocate the adequate resources needed to fully implement the strategy in a timely manner. It is time that the strategy to address Islamophobia becomes a provincewide priority,” added UARR Executive Director Neethan Shan.