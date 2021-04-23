Effective May 1 and May 8, two community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Peel Region will be open for additional hours each day, resulting in an increase of 750 appointments per day.

As of May 1, the clinic location at the Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton will now be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Peel Region said in a statement. This location had previously been open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

As of May 8, the clinic location at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga will now be open from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. This location had previously been open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“The longer operating hours at Save Max Sports Centre and at Paramount Fine Foods Centre will allow more flexibility for people who prefer off-peak appointments, or who need to book appointments before or after work,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Medical Officer of Health, Region of Peel. “Also, optimizing our existing clinics will help increase capacity and efficiency. As we see room for improvement, we will make changes to help accelerate the number of people in Peel who can get their vaccination.”

Operating hours have been increased in response to constant high demand for appointments from residents but appointment availability will be dependent on vaccine supply.

The vaccination clinic in Caledon East will also undergo an expansion in early May, allowing for an increase of 650 appointments per day at the Caledon East Community Complex.

Additionally, the clinic at 7120 Hurontario Street has been reconfigured to allow for an improved flow through the facility.

Eleven community vaccination sites are currently operational throughout Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga, in partnership with William Osler Health Services and Trillium Health Partners.

And 144 pharmacies across the region are offering vaccinations for adults over 40, spokesperson Trish Kale said in the news release issued on Friday. To find the pharmacies nearest you, see https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.