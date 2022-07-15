The Region of Peel, City of Brampton, Town of Caledon and City of Mississauga have finalized the acquisition of approximately 51km of the former Orangeville Brampton Railway corridor which run from the Caledon-Orangeville boundary to just north of Streetsville. The plans is to to convert it into a recreational trail and a future utility corridor.

The lands were purchased at a cost of $5.8 million, funded from the Region’s Greenlands Securement Program, and have largely been transferred to the local municipalities, who will manage the multi-year process of developing the future of the lands, from design to construction and ongoing maintenance.

The acquisition is an excellent example of partnership between the Region and local municipalities, which will benefit the health and wellness of the community, support local business and become a significant regional tourism asset, a statement from Peel Region said.

It also provides a protected corridor for future utility needs and the lands offer the opportunity to secure a strategic north-south connection of the Trans Canada Trail System.

Dignitaries from each of the municipal partners were in attendance at a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Region to commemorate the acquisition.

“I applaud the Region of Peel for being the catalyst in bringing this deal together,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. “As we expand and enhance our active transportation networks, we are making a difference in the lives of residents and setting the stage for healthier, happier and more harmonious communities of the future.”

“This acquisition is especially important because it gives the Town the opportunity to create a new north-south recreation trail that will travel through Caledon’s breathtaking scenic areas at the edge of the Niagara Escarpment,” added Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson. “I look forward to the many benefits it will bring including the opportunity to use the trailway corridor for the continued expansion of rural services like broadband infrastructure.”

“As we continue to develop into a world-class city, it’s essential that we prioritize accessible green spaces for our residents. These trails will offer a way to stay active year-round, promoting mental and physical well-being,” stated Mississauga Mayor, Bonnie Crombie.

“The Town of Orangeville knows this valuable piece of infrastructure will be in good hands with our Region of Peel partners. Many thanks to the municipal staff, advisors and Councillors who were involved in this process. We need to call upon our provincial and federal governments to help us turn this asset into a world class tourism asset,”

said Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown.