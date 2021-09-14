Peel Region is launching a Vax Van as part of its strategy to vaccinate as many residents as possible this Thursday.

The mobile vaccine clinic will be at Westwood Square mall in Mississauga from 2 pm to 6 pm this Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Vax Van will then travel throughout Peel in the coming months offering residents the vaccine in their neighbourhoods.

Having passed the initial milestone of fully vaccinating 75 percent of its eligible population, the region has entered the last mile of its vaccination journey. The Vax Van is an important addition to the outreach efforts that aim to protect as many people in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon as possible through vaccination officials said in a statement.

Dr Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health said, “While we have done some great work so far, our vaccination efforts now need to focus on building confidence in our community and support individuals who are vaccine hesitant or have barriers to getting vaccinated. With that in mind, we’re transitioning into the next phase of our response and continue to focus our efforts on community-based and mobile clinics. Our collective commitment is needed to reduce barriers, reach the most vulnerable and ensure people can get both their questions answered, and in turn, their vaccine. ”

In addition to the Vax Van, numerous neighborhood clinics will also run in September, October and beyond in post-secondary schools, shopping malls, places of worship, fairs, parks and more. Vaccination hubs at over 15 schools in Peel were also launched this week.

These clinics will be supported by strong partnerships with community organizations who have close ties to neighbourhoods and communities to build trust and remove barriers to vaccination.

Peel has also partnered with the province to bring their GO-VAXX bus to various locations in the region, further increasing access and convenience.