Peel mandates strict restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19

A worsening pandemic picture prompted Dr. Lawrence Loh, Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Peel to issue community directives that are stricter than those required for the Red – Control stage in which the health unit has been place.

These directives have been introduced because indicators that track the pandemic in Peel are trending in the wrong direction according to the region’s public health officials. Case counts and test positivity rates remain high, public health capacity is stretched thin, and hospitals are at capacity with some procedures cancelled.

Hospital systems in Peel are near or at full capacity with an increase of COVID-19 admissions. As of Monday, William Osler Health System was in gridlock with close to 60 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, 40 suspect patients, and a growing number of cases in the ICU. Trillium Health Partners was close to capacity. Both hospital systems have active outbreaks inside their facilities, noted officials.

“It is time to shrink our lives to stop COVID-19 from growing completely out of control. These directives are strict, but they are what is needed to keep people in Peel working and learning, and able to access food, medical care and the basics of everyday life,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh. “Together, the actions and sacrifices of Peel residents and businesses will stop the spread of COVID-19, help avoid a lockdown and ultimately save lives. We must take aggressive action now to get the pandemic under control in Peel.”

The following measures will remain in effect until further notice:

Social gatherings celebrating holidays and life events in business establishments are not allowed

Wedding receptions and associated gatherings are not allowed until at least Jan. 7, 2021

Religious services, rites or ceremonies should be virtual

When not possible, in-person religious events, including weddings and funerals, must reduce indoor capacity to 30% capacity to a maximum 50 people per facility, seat households and essential supports together, at least 2 metres from other groups

Bars, restaurants and other food establishments must restrict seating to people from the same household, or their essential supports, no mixed seating is permitted

Workplaces must prohibit all non-essential visitors and make work-from-home options available, as much as possible.

Gyms and fitness centres must make sure all fitness class participants pre-register and provide accurate contact information to help with contact tracing if there is an exposure, no walk-in participation is allowed

Meeting and event spaces, including banquet halls, must close

Residents of Peel must restrict their contact to members of their household and essential supports only

Those that live alone may join one designated household

Residents of Peel should not visit any other household or allow visitors to their homes or yards, except for emergency reasons, including medical and repairs, renovations or construction, deliveries and one-on-one tutoring

Proper precautions must always be used in these situations, including mask wearing, distancing, hand hygiene, and isolating if sick

The above measures issued in the directive will be re-evaluated every 14 days as the pandemic picture evolves, Peel public health officials added.