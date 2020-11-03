Peel Memorial expands COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic hours

William Osler Health System (Osler) has increased the hours of operation for its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic located at Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness (Peel Memorial).

The Clinic, which is dedicated to testing, assessing and providing care to people who meet both the COVID-19 testing criteria and who have cold, flu-like and possible COVID-19 symptoms, is now open daily, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. No appointment is needed.

“With cold and flu season underway and a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Osler is committed to supporting the region’s collective efforts to combat the virus by ensuring Brampton residents have access to convenient testing options,” said Kiki Ferrari, Chief Operating Officer. “The Clinic’s expanded hours of operation will enable us to test and care for more people daily, which is critical to managing the spread of the virus and supporting the health and safety of people in Brampton.”



Symptoms of COVID-19, the cold and the flu are very similar and testing is the best way to diagnose which of these illnesses a person may have.

Osler’s COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centres in Brampton (South Fletcher’s Sportsplex) and Etobicoke (Queen’s Plate Drive and Highway 27) continue to operate, serving people who meet the criteria for testing by appointment. The Testing Centres are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

What do you need to know about Osler’s COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic?

The Clinic is located at Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness at 20 Lynch Street in Brampton, and occupies the temporarily-closed Urgent Care Centre space. The Clinic operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Appointments are not required.

Measures are in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and physicians. Patients will be provided with and required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer prior to entering the Clinic.

For complete details about Osler’s Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Centres and the COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic, as well as other testing options in the region, visit: www.williamoslerhs.ca/coronavirus.