Peel Memorial urgent care centre remains closed

Due to ongoing capacity challenges, William Osler Health System (Osler) is extending the temporary closure of its Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness. This will enable Osler to continue directing its highly-skilled staff and physicians to where demand is greatest, officials said in a media update..

The decision to temporarily close the UCC was initially made on January 9, as a result of significantly increasing volumes in Emergency Departments (EDs) and patients requiring admissions for care, further compounded by extreme capacity and staffing pressures. The closure was expected to continue till February.

“Like many other hospitals across Ontario, Osler continues to experience the impacts of the Omicron variant on hospital operations,” a recent statement said.

A transition plan is in place to ensure any patients who arrive at the UCC during the temporary closure are redirected appropriately.

Community members are encouraged to visit their family doctor for non-emergent concerns.

Officials assured the community that Osler’s Emergency Departments remain open for any urgent and emergent health care needs. However, Osler asks that the general public not come to Osler’s Emergency Departments with mild COVID-19 symptoms to seek PCR testing. Those who test positive on a rapid antigen test should isolate and do not need to seek confirmatory PCR testing. For more information on where to get tested, please visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/.

“Please extend kindness and respect to our community’s health care workers as they continue to provide vital care to our communities during the ongoing pandemic,” the statement added.