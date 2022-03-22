COMMUNITY

Peel Memorial’s Urgent Care Centre reopens in Brampton

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
The Urgent Care Centre (UCC) at Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness (Peel Memorial) is now open and operating from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The UCC at Peel Memorial is resourced with emergency-trained staff and physicians ready to provide care to patients in need of immediate but non-life threatening care, and enables ready access to diagnostic services.

Osler also offers Virtual Urgent Care as a convenient alternative to visiting Emergency Departments or the UCC. Virtual Urgent Care is suitable for any condition where a patient can safely wait a few hours for an appointment.

Planning is underway to transition the UCC to a 24 hour/7 days a week service in 2022.

On January 9, William Osler Health System temporarily closed the UCC to direct its highly-skilled staff and physicians to where demand was greatest. The communities served by Osler were among the hardest-hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to significant capacity pressures across its hospital sites, a statement from Osler had said.

